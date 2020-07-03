Share:

LAHORE - The picture of a Kashmiri child sitting on grandfather’s dead body soon after the elderly man was killed by Indian military shocked the whole world as leading media outlets strongly reacted to the incident.

Arab News headlined the story as “Anger in Kashmir after images of boy break hearts.” Another leading media group HUFFPOST wrote, “Kashmir: 3-year-old Who Saw Grandfather Being Killed Has Sounds Of Gunshots Stuck In His Head.”

ALJAZEERA headlined the story as “Photo of toddler sitting on his grandfather’s body angers Kashmir. Also, New Straits Times said, “Killing of Kashmiri grandfather in front of grandson shocks world.” “Heartbreaking Image OF 3YO Crying Over Grandfather’s Body In Kashmir Gets Internet’s Attention,” another media out let said.