ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said the oppression and barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir had crossed all limits and called upon the international community and human rights watchdogs to take notice of the worsening situation.

In a statement on the occasion of the 44th Human Rights Council session interactive dialogue with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, the foreign minister mentioned Wednesday’s incident of killing a man in front of his three-year-old grandson in Occupied Kashmir, saying the painful event was an eye-opener for the world.

“How long the human rights organizations would remain silent on the persistent subjugation and cruelty in the Occupied Valley,” he raised a question. Qureshi said he had updated the European Union over the brutal incident that was clearly an extrajudicial killing of a civilian. He vowed to continue raising the issue of human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir at all international fronts. He pointed out that Kashmir faced the communication and internet blackout as India wanted to conceal the ongoing situation.

“It is the moral duty upon the champions of human rights to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris,” he said.