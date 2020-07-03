Share:

KARACHI - As part of its CSR initiatives, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has made a Rs.7.50 million donation to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) to support the hospital to provide quality medical treatment, particularly during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC, presented the cheque to Dr Adib ul Hasan Rizvi, founder SIUT, in admiration of the generous work that SIUT has been doing over the years under his leadership. An earlier donation of 50,000 surgical masks was also made by IMC to help stem the tide of COVID-19 and to battle the spread of this virus. Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “IMC firmly believes in taking social responsibility and giving back to the community.”

SIUT is doing a great job providing free healthcare to those in need and we believe it is our duty to support them.”

He further added, “In Pakistan, the health sector is unfortunately often neglected, with the current framework getting heavily burdened and subsequently requiring special attention, especially in these unprecedented times.

Through our humble donation, we hope that we can help limit the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and ease the burden on our front line healthcare workers.”

Dr. Adib ul Hasan Rizvi praised the efforts of IMC and the measures taken to support the community. He believes that SIUT will continue to play its role for social-impact and display the right determination to provide high standards of health care.

IMC places great focus on its CSR initiatives with promotion of Education and Health sector its notable beneficiaries. Some major donations made by IMC in the Health sector during the last 5 years, beside SIUT, went to JPMC, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Indus Hospital, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, and the Kidney Centre, amongst others.