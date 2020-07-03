Share:

ISLAMABAD - He cemented his Hollywood leading man status with his starring role as DC Comics superhero Aquaman. But Jason Momoa’s newest role is much more cuddly. The Hawaiian-born actor, 40, will lend his voice to Frosty The Snowman in an upcoming live action/CGI version of the iconic Christmas story. Frosty will be computer generated and brought to life by Momoa while actors will help bring the tale to life on the big screen.

Frosty the Snowman began life as a Christmas song first recorded by Gene Autry in 1950. In the song, Frosty is brought to life when a group of children place a magical silk top hat on his head. The snowman then joins in fun and games with the kids before finally saying goodbye and promising them he will return some day. The story was turned into an animated TV special in 1969.