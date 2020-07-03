Share:

ISLAMABAD - The concert, founded by the music mogul, 50, in 2012, was set to take place between September 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. In a statement released, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company confirmed the event has been rescheduled to 2021. The entertainment agency’s official message highlighted the importance of ‘staying safe’ amid the global COVID-19 crisis and also touched on championing racial justice. It read: ‘2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.’