Share:

MIRPUR - Terming killing of a civilian right in front of his 3-year-old grandson by the Indi­an occupation forces as a chilling reminder of Nazi oppression, Se­nior Vice Chairman Jammu Kash­mir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the soul-wrenching photo of a tod­dler crying on the chest of his dead grandfather speaks volumes about India’s fascism and its ra­cial undercurrents.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Wani said that the pic­ture of the toddler looking shell shocked on the blood-soaked corpse of his dead grandfather was sufficient enough to stir the world’s conscience. While describing this spine-chilling incident as a sign of growing frustration within the In­dian occupation forces the JKNF leader said, “This surge of frustra­tion within the rank and file of the Indian army has led to the killing of a number of civilians in the valley over the past couple of months”.

Referring to a similar incident Wani said that “In May, a young man later identified as 25 year old Peer Mehrajudin, son of ASI, resident of Makhama, Budgam was killed ruthlessly when Indian paramilitary CRPF forces opened fired at his car near Kawoo­sa Khalisa village in Narbal area of central Kashmir Budgam”. He said that it was an Israeli pattern that India was following in Kash­mir to instill a sense of fear and insecurity amongst Kashmiris.