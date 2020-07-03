Share:

After the European Union, the Civil Aviation authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has also stopped Pakistani pilots from flying Aircrafts temporarily.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia has sent a letter to all airlines in this regard stating that the ban has been imposed temporarily.

The statement said that information of Pakistani licensed pilots was being collected and only after the verification by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) would these pilots be allowed to fly.

Full details of the pilots have been sought from PCAA till 3rd July. Pilots with Pakistani licenses will be barred from flying for non-verification.