Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday termed the dismissal of ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik by Lahore High Court (LHC), a victory of truth.

Maryam Nawaz took to social media platform Twitter to thank Allah almighty and said that the decision has washed away a stain on Nawaz and on the institution of justice.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">آج کا فیصلہ بے شک سچ کی فتح اور جھوٹ کی شکست ہے۔ اس فیصلے نے نواز شریف پر ہی نہیں ،عدل و انصاف کے دامن پر لگا ایک بڑا داغ دھویا ہے۔ الّلہ کا بے انتہا شکر جس کے ہاں نا دیر ہے نا اندھیر۔ اب عدلیہ کے وقار اور انصاف کا تقاضہ ہے کہ داغدار جج کے داغدار فیصلوں کو بھی پھاڑ پھینکا جائے۔</p>— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaryamNSharif/status/1279007393427460096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

She wrote that in light of the LHC decision, the "tainted" judge s decision regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should be withdrawn. "Justice is never incomplete. It dictates that the judge's decision be declared void in the

same way he was dismissed."

The PML-N leader went on to say, "It is very easy to teach respect for the constitution and the law".

Dismissal of Arshad Malik by LHC proves innocence of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the dismissal of ex-accountability judge Arshad Malik has "proved the innocence" of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

While reacting to Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to sack the judge, the PML-N leader hasdemanded to withdraw Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption case.

He further appealed to party workers and the public to offer prayers of gratitude.

Malik had sentenced Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.