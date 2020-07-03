Share:

ISLAMABAD - The auction of cattle market organised by the Directorate of Municipal Corporation, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad remained unsuccessful due to lukewarm response from the bidders.

MCI sets up a cattle market in I-12 by auctioning it to private contractor against millions of rupees as revenue every year on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, this year due to prevailing uncertainty because of Covid-19, bidders did not take much interest in bidding process and resultantly the auction remained unsuccessful.