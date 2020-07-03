Share:

In an effort to improve the power supply system in newly merged tribal districts, a mega project has been launched under which the existing 66 KV grid stations of the merged areas are being upgraded to 132 KV grid stations whereas work is also in progress on number of schemes including provision of Express Power Lines to district headquarters hospitals of merged areas and solarization of mosques, schools and other healthcare facilities.

Completion of these projects will provide all time solution to the issues faced by the people of the areas with regard to electricity and thus bring positive change in their lives.

This was revealed in a meeting held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on the projects of Energy & Power department launched and being implemented under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) of merged areas.

Briefing about the progress on the projects, it was told that upgradation of Razmak and Wana grid stations had already been completed while work on the upgradation of Kalaya grid station in District Orkzai, Alizai grid station in District Kurram, Sadda grid station in District Kurram and Ghalju grid station in District Orakzai is in progress.