Share:

The National Accountability Bureau challenged on Friday the acquittal of PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Sahiwal rental power case. An accountability court in Islamabad had given clean chit to ex-Prime Minister in the case on June 25 and ruled that no corruption charges were proven against them.

He was accused of causing losses to the national exchequer by misusing his power as the former federal water and power minister.

NAB, in its petition, said that it was directed by the Supreme Court on March 30, 2012 to proceed against the people named in the case over “misuse of authority”. They awarded a 150MW rental power contract in Sialkot’s Sahuwal to Techno Engineering Services causing a loss of Rs20.43 million to the national exchequer.

An accountability court in Islamabad gave clean chit in the case on June 25 and ruled that no corruption charges were proven against them.

Ashraf, who was the minister for water and power in 2009, authorised the summary illegally, NAB claimed, adding that he obtained approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%.