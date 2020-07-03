Share:

KARACHI - Minister Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday has initiated a cleaning campaign of stormwater drains due to upcoming monsoon prediction.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, MD KW&SB Asad Ullah Khan, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa including other officers were also present on the occasion.

He stated that the Sindh government with the support of the World Bank had initiated the cleaning of stormwater drain work before the monsoon. Mayor Karachi while thanking the Sindh government said the provincial government had taken a great step with the support of World Bank and KMC would support and work with the Sindh government in this cause.

Shah shared that today was the important day that all leadership of local and provincial governments were on one page and starting this project, which was very important for citizens because last year faced a huge loss due to rain and government didn’t want to see it again.

plasma collection point at Shaheed Benazirabad

Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) in collaboration with Sindh Health Department has established Plasma Collection Point at Shaheed Benazirabad and started collection of plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Director, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA), Dr Dur-e-Naz Jamal, while talking to PPI, informed that plasma collection has been started at Regional Blood Transfusion Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad and plasma donation to coronavirus infected patients will begin soon.

She informed that plasma collection and donation are being performed in Karachi and Hyderabad earlier while with the approval of Sindh Health Department and Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) this procedure has introduced in Shaheed Benazirabad for COVID-19 patients.

She further informed that a total 139 Coronavirus recovered patients had donated plasma to COVID-19 infected patients out of which 110 were completely recovered from infection disease while 29 died. She explained that 29 people was not died of plasma procedure but due to other complications.

She said plasma donation is very low in Sindh due to myths and there is urgent need of mass public awareness to increase plasma donation.