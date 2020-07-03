Share:

ISLAMABAD - PHDF is a unique Public-Private Partnership initiative to mobilize resources for improving human development indicators in Pakistan. It serves as a conduit for funds that channelizes the resources from the Government of Pakistan, private sector and the international donor agencies to National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and its programmes. The 71st Board of Directors meeting of NCHD and PHDF was held online maintaining the SOPs of COVID -19. Dr. Amir Ullah Marwat (Chairman NCHD), Hassan Baig (DG NCHD), Dr Nasim Ashraf (Chairman PHDF), Ms. Nadira Panjwani (member), Nazim Fida Haji (member), Qazi Asad Abid (member), Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani (Additional Secretary MOFEPT), Naeer Nadeem (DFA Finance), Shahzad Qasim, SP Shahid (member), Zafar Ali Jappa (CEO PHDF) and NCHD department heads attended the meeting.

Hassan Baig, while briefing the participants about NCHD progress and initiatives/projects, said that organization undertakes programs and projects in all provinces, GB, AJK & ICT operating through 126 Field Offices and satellite offices. NCHD is managing 5,861 community feeder schools with enrollment of 314,472 through PSDP funding in remote areas, he added.

While talking about the ongoing PHDF funded projects, he informed that 2000 literacy centers are functional in 38 districts. Through this project 45,741 illiterates are being imparted literacy skills. PHDF has also funded 100 Deeni Madaris Schools in Baluchistan, KPK, Punjab and Sindh. 2,578 students are acquiring primary education through accelerated learning program. A pilot project is being executed in 17 districts to combat COVID-19 Pandemic. Under the project awareness campaigns about the pandemic and sanitizer preparation are held, corona safety kits and Rashan Bags are distributed as well among the needy.

While addressing the members, he said, “We are running projects with other donor as well UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Hundred of Original Projects for Employment (Hope 87), American Refugee Committee (ARC/Alight), Agha Khan University (AKU), Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Agha Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) are NCHD partner organizations.” NCHD is expected to secure a project funding from the World Bank and negotiations are underway through Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, he claimed.

Hassan Baig stressed that success of any program depends upon commitment, availability of resources and strong monitoring mechanism. NCHD is going to develop a Real Time Monitoring System through digitalization and using Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). All field activities will be monitored through smart digital devices and centralized control panels using software Apps. DG NCHD requested PHDF Board to support financially for launching the initiative.

Hassan Baig thanked all the board members and laud support provided by PHDF. He said we are hopeful that PHDF will continue to extend its support in the future as well. All the members appreciated the performance and role of NCHD for promoting education in country.