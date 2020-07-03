Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected the Indian media reports regarding additional deployment of its troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan terming it far from truth.

The army also said there was no truth in Indian media claims that China has been using the Skardu airbase in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The media wing of the military also denied presence of Chinese troops in the country. “The news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan army troops along the LoC in Gilgit Baltistan and alleged use of Skardu airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a statement.

It further said that no such movement or induction of additional ditional forces has taken place. “We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” the statement concluded. Indian media ran unsubstantiated reports claiming the presence of Chinese combat aircrafts at a forward Pakistani airbase. It claimed that after the recent Sino-India clash in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh, additional deployment of Pakistan army troops has been made along the LoC and that China has deployed combat aircrafts at Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu airBase. India and China were engaged in a conflict at the disputed Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.