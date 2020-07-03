Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States have agreed to continue efforts for early resolution of the Afghanistan issue as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and US International Development Finance Corporation Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler completes visit to Pakistan.

A US embassy statement issued here said Zalmay Khalilzad and Adam Boehler visited Islamabad on July 1 to hold meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other officials. “Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process. He noted how close the sides are to starting the intra-Afghan negotiations and the importance of resolving remaining issues quickly, underscoring the promise peace holds for regional stability and development,” the statement said.

Boehler highlighted the mission of DFC and discussed investment opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and contribute to peace and stability in the region with senior officials, including Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, it added. Yesterday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Ambassador Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan was part of his regular engagement for consultations and exchange of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

“The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the US-Taliban direct talks culminating in the Peace Agreement of 29 February 2020 and stressed that the Afghan leaders should seize this historic opportunity and work together to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement,” she told a weekly news briefing.