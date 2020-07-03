Share:

“We’re now living in a new world.”

-Mikhail Gorbachev

Image credits: Getty Images On the 25th of December, 1991, the Soviet flag flew over Moscow for one last time. After an existence of 69 years, the Soviet Union finally collapsed, marking the end of the Cold War, and the beginning of a New World Order.

The leader during the collapse was Mikhail Gorbachev, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for orchestrating the end of a decades long cold war between the US, and the USSR. The collapse was marked by independence movements in Soviet republics, and the Baltic states (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia) declaring their independence from Moscow. Gorbachev was disappointed in the dissolution of the USSR, and acknowledged that it happened due to a variety of reasons. People were becoming more aware by the 1980s, and many disagreed with the Soviet style of governance.

In 1991, concerned members of the Communist party placed Gorbachev under house arrest. Leaders of the coup declared a state of emergency. The military moved on Moscow, but their tanks were met with citizens forming human chains protecting Russian Parliament. The coup failed after three days. However, soon Gorbachev was freed, and signed agreements that declared that the mighty Soviet Union was no more.