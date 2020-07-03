Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert asking all the district administrations in the province to take pre­cautionary measures for any emergency because moder­ate monsoon rains are likely to lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday evening.

As per the Meteorological Department forecast, rain and storm with few heavy falls are likely in KP from Friday evening till Tuesday.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar on Saturday and Sunday. Pos­sibility of landsliding cannot be ruled out in the vulnera­ble areas of upper Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa during the period