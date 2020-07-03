Share:

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned the Player Unknown’s Battlefields (PUBG) game on the recommendation of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan. He stated that he would support a permanent ban on other 'violence-based online games' and websites as well in the future.

Khan had raised the issue and directed concerned police officials to make consultations and officially coordinate with the PTA and other departments (matter should be brought into the notice of FIA Cyber Crime Wing) concerned to ban PUBG, citing the reason that the youth's future was being ruined. DIG Ashfaq Khan said he is in contact with higher-ups were consistently in contact with the PTA, FIA and other departments to permanently ban PUBG as well as other violence-based online games and websites in near future.

The DIG Lahore informed CCPO Lahore through written letter that he had intimated divisional SPs on June 26 regarding two incidents of suicide committed by young boys reported in North Cantt and Hanjarwal police limits respectively in the month of June.

On basis of such information, a notification issued Wednesday read that the PTA temporarily banned the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an online battle game, for being "addictive" and to players' health.'