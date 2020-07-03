Share:

ISLAMABAD - Terming the federal capital the icon of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the civic authorities to maintain standards of town planning and infrastructure of Islamabad to ensure better urban facilities to its residents.

He said this while performing groundbreaking for four mega projects of the capital city at the Prime Minister’s Office here yesterday.

The projects include Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass at Islamabad Expressway and Phase-I of the development work at sector I-15.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the role of CDA in the development of housing sector and the steps being taken to ensure better traffic management in Islamabad.

He also emphasised upon ensuring protection of green areas of the federal capital during the execution of these development projects.

The prime minister also directed CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed to avoid traffic hazards to the citizens during the execution of road projects and also ordered for timely completion of the projects.

Earlier, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed briefed the participants regarding these projects.

He said that these projects would be executed by the Capital Development Authority within the stipulated time.

He explained that the Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange is a traffic management solution project that will be completed by CDA through its own financial resources in 24 months. It will be built on the junction of Murree Road and Park Road known as Rawal Dam Chowk.

Traffic congestion has become routine at this intersection because of the increase in population around Park Road as well as the number of educational institutions, government offices and housing developments established there.

He also said that the construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass project will also be executed in 15 and seven months, respectively. These projects will be funded through the Public Sector Development Programme.

The CDA chairman said that these projects are aimed at de-congesting traffic flow in ICT area enabling the residents of the federal capital to commute without any traffic hassle and save the travel time besides making the traffic flow smooth along Islamabad Expressway and link roads to adjoining areas.

As a short-term measure, the government has decided to widen the two-lane Korang Bridge to five lanes and build an underpass at the PWD stop. There has been severe traffic congestion on Islamabad Expressway for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, sector I-15 is a years’ old stalled sector of the capital and now the incumbent management is going to execute first phase of the development work.

CDA has already given a letter of acceptance to a JV of Maqbool Associates and Kalson, which recently won contracts for three major development projects.

Later, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed told The Nation that as per the directions of the prime minister, the authority would ensure the smooth flow of traffic during execution of project through a well devised traffic diversion plan.

“We are hopeful that we will complete these projects in the given timeframe,” he said.