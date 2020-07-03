Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang involved in kidnapping of minors and use them for beggary. SP City Waqar Azeem said on Thursday. Talking to reporters, SP City Waqar Azeem said, “We have two male and two female members of the gang, who hail from Afghan­istan. They have kidnapped a girl from Sadda in Kurram district last year. We have reunited her with her parents.” The recovered girl and her parents were also present On the occasion. Her father thanked the police for recovering his daughter and reuniting her with the fam­ily after 11 months. “We are now launching a campaign with collaboration of the social wel­fare department to recover more such children being used for begging,” the SP said.