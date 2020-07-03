Share:

KANDHKOT - Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered two brothers from a hideout after an encounter with the kidnappers in katcha area of Durrani Mahar police station.

Talking to media men at the SSP office, Kashmore police chief Syed Asad Raza Shah said that two brothers Irfan Ali and Faique Ali, hailing from Kandhkot, were abducted from a fish farm in Qambrani Larro three days back.

He added that a special police team, led by Station House Officer Durani Mahar, cordoned off the katcha area and stormed the hideout where the brothers had been kept.

Raza further told that on seeing the police party, the kidnappers opened fire indiscriminately. “Police returned the fire and resultantly got both of them freed,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said the kidnappers, however, managed to escape from the scene.

Suspect in murder case held: Meanwhile, police on Thursday claimed to have held a suspect in a murder case.

According to press release issued by Kashmore Police, they had arrested Nizamuddin, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhutto, who, as per their version, had killed Miss Fareedan, wife of Faheem, within the jurisdiction of police B section in village Khan Mohammad Jakhrani hardly a day ago.

When this scribe contacted the Senior Superintendent of Police Kashmore Syed Asad Raza Shah, he said that police had succeeded in nabbing a suspect in a murder case within 24 hours.