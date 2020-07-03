Share:

I want to draw everyone’s attention to the power outage in the megacity of Pakistan: Karachi.

Karachi is the city of problems. The water crisis is the main issue, and there are multiple other issues as well, such as gas shortages, an inadequate law and order situation, etc. Power outages are unbearable in this severe heat. Everyone is feeling anxious because of this.

Even though these daily power outages have been going for a few years, Karachi suffers from them on a daily basis, and no proper steps have been taken, nor is there any proper planning by the government or the private sector. This crisis will only become more serious if the government does not take strong steps to finish the power outage in the city.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.