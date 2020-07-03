Share:

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has established a thermal screening camp at the District Head­quarters Hospital here to diagnose the people infected with corona virus in Bajaur district. Ac­cording to a statement issued by the PRCS local chapter, the society in collaboration with local health department has launched screening of the people after establishing a thermal screen­ing camp at District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. Besides the staff members, scores of PRCS volunteers are taking part in the drive to identi­fy people infected with the Coronavirus. People have been advised to visit the camp for Coro­na check-up. The statement said PRCS has also launched awareness campaign about the Cov­id-19 pandemic in the district to educate the people about the standard operating procedure (SOPS). A number of PRCS qualified volunteers are taking part in the awareness schemes.