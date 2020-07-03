PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has established a thermal screening camp at the District Headquarters Hospital here to diagnose the people infected with corona virus in Bajaur district. According to a statement issued by the PRCS local chapter, the society in collaboration with local health department has launched screening of the people after establishing a thermal screening camp at District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. Besides the staff members, scores of PRCS volunteers are taking part in the drive to identify people infected with the Coronavirus. People have been advised to visit the camp for Corona check-up. The statement said PRCS has also launched awareness campaign about the Covid-19 pandemic in the district to educate the people about the standard operating procedure (SOPS). A number of PRCS qualified volunteers are taking part in the awareness schemes.
