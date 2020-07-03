Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mah­mood Khan has directed the quarters con­cerned to complete all preparations in order to ensure formal ground breaking of Cities Improvement Project (CIP) by the end of this year. Provision of improved municipal ser­vices and other facilities to the people is one of the top priorities of the provincial govern­ment, he said.

Presiding over a meeting to review pro­gress made so far on Cities Improvement Project, the Chief Minister expressed satis­faction over the progress made so far on the project. Mahmood Khan directed the author­ities concerned to complete the detailed en­gineering designs of all sub projects under CIP so that practical work on these projects could be initiated as soon as possible. Mem­ber Provincial Assembly Fazale Hakim Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned de­partments, Project Director KP Cities Im­provement Project and other relevant offi­cials also attended the meeting.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to launch a project to improve and strengthen municipal infrastructures and services in order to improve the quality of life of the citizens in five big cities of the province including Peshawar, Kohat, Ab­bottabad, Mardan and Swat. The CIP is be­ing launched with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank under which a number of schemes would be executed in the selected cities to improve municipal services through enhanced municipal infrastructure and strengthened institutional capacities of municipal set ups in these cities.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made so far and was informed that topographic and geo-tech survey and preliminary designs of all sub projects un­der the CIP have been completed whereas preparation of detailed engineering designs and PC-1 of these projects is in progress that would also be completed by the end of this month. The meeting was further informed that master planning of cities was also a part of this project.

The meeting was informed that replace­ment of water supply network, Solid Waste Management System at Shamshatu, Sewer­age Treatment Plant at Kaneeza, Develop­ment of Park at Hayatabad Phase-VII, devel­opment of family areas, walking tracks and Baghe Naran extension are the important schemes proposed for Peshawar City.

Similarly, Mingora Greater Water Sup­ply Scheme, Solid Waste Management Sys­tem and Development of River Fronts, other green spaces on river swat and improvement of chowks and bazars of Mingora city, Beh­rain, Matta and Madyan are the proposed projects for Swat. It was further told that projects for Mardan include Solid Waste Management System at Chantar, Sewerage Treatment Plant at Rorya, Green initiatives on Ring Road and tree plantation etc where­as Replacement of Water Supply Network in inner city, Solid Waste Management System at Oblan, Sewerage treatment Plant at KDA, construction of Women Development Center at Tehsil road, Development of family Park at Tanda and green initiative in Sports Com­plex near Kohat Hangu bypass road etc are important schemes to be launched in Kohat.

Regarding schemes of Abbottabad, the meeting was informed that upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme, replacement of Water Supply Scheme, Solid Waste Man­agement System at Dhamtor, Development of Sherwan Park Hiking Trail, Family Area, Botanical Garden, Boundary Walls and Park­ing areas and converting of old dumping site Salahad into park etc were the proposed projects for Abbottabad.