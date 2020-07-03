Share:

rawalpindi - A protest demonstration was held by the employees of Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) against the government for sacking 450 employees besides closing operations of Fleshman Hotel, PTDC hotels and motels across the country here on Thursday.

The protest demonstration was held at PTDC Hotel at Saddar under the leadership of Majid Yaqoob, the president of employees union. Many other elected representatives and workers attended the demo.

The participants chanted slogans against Prime Minsiter Imran Khan and Acting Managing Director (MD) PTDC Syed Intekhab Alam and other government high ups. The protestors also threatened to set up a hunger camp if the government failed in cancelling their termination letters.

Addressing the protestors, PTDC Employees Union President Majid Yaqoob said the government has shut down the operations of hotels and terminated all staff due to the irreparable and continuous financial loss.

However, the reality is all the hotels and motels of PTDC are generating revenue, he said. He added the government and its functionaries are telling a lie that PTDC is facing financial loss. He said all the rooms of PTDC hotels and motels are booked by tourists round the clock at all the stations.

He said the government sacked more than 450 employees by issuing a notification that would not be accepted anymore. “We will not go back even by an inch and will set up hunger strike camp until restoration of each and every employee,” he said.

He criticised the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan saying he came into power with slogan to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to needy people of Pakistan but he axed our jobs. He said salaries of staff of PTDC are yet to be paid by the government. He urged the government to withdraw notification of sacking of employees or else they would come on roads and surround PM house.