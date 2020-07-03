Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Government was considering to prepare standardized model of mosques in Punjab to ensue all facilities for the people to offer prayers there. A sum of Rs 10 million had been allocated in the Punjab budget 2020-21 for preparation of PC-II under the initiative titled “Standardized construction of mosques in Punjab”, Executive engineer headquarter Rafiq Wattu told media by phone. Some firm would be hired to carry out study regarding needs of the people, capacity of the prayer hall and open space for prayers, ablution facility, wash rooms, Imam’s ‘Hujra’ and other facilities.

It would be a detailed architectural plan, the senior Auqaf official said. When asked whether it would be mandatory to follow the standard model for construction of new mosques in the province, he said the initiative was on initial stage, however, once completed, the standard would still be serving as an advisory guideline for the people wish to build new mosques.