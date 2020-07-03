Share:

The anti-Pakistan nexus between India and Israel is a well-known fact which has gained greater strength since the advent of Modi as Indian Prime Minister. Robert Fisk, a multi-award winning Middle East correspondent in an article written in the backdrop of the Indian attack at Balakot last year observed, “For months, Israel has been assiduously lining itself up alongside India’s nationalist BJP government in an unspoken – and politically dangerous – “anti-Islamist” coalition, an unofficial, unacknowledged alliance, while India itself has now become the largest weapons market for the Israeli arms trade. Not by chance, therefore, has the Indian press just trumpeted the fact that Israeli-made Rafael Spice-2000 ‘smart bombs’ were used by the Indian air force in its strike against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘terrorists’ inside Pakistan. Like many Israeli boasts of hitting similar targets, the Indian adventure into Pakistan might owe more to the imagination than military success. The ‘300-400 terrorists’ supposedly eliminated by the Israeli-manufactured and Israeli-supplied GPS-guided bombs may turn out to be little more than rocks and trees.”

It is pertinent to point out that there were credible intelligence reports about the missile attack on Karachi and Bahawalpur on February 27, 2019 by India and Israel. But timely action by Pakistan Air Forced thwarted the implementation of that plan. Back in 86-87, there were also intelligence reports about India, Israel, and Soviet Union planning to strike nuclear installations of Pakistan.

The Modi government is pursuing the Israeli model in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). It is similar to the Israeli strategy to annex Palestinian lands and establish Jewish settlements there to change the demographic realities. India is already in occupation of IOJ&K. The Modi government formally annexed IOJ&K to the Indian union first by scrapping Article 370 of the Indian constitution, ending its special status and then through the promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019. This was followed by a scripted step of issuing a new domicile law for the state on April 1, 2020. Under this law, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in IOK or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10/12 examination in education institutions located in the region are now eligible to become permanent residents. Also, children of Indian government employees who have served in the state for 10 years are eligible to settle and claim local residency rights. The law applies even if the children have never lived in Kashmir. Out of 66, top bureaucrats serving in the region, 38 are outsiders belonging to other Indian states. Many other outsiders serve in various central government institutions like banks, post offices, telecommunication facilities, security institutions, and universities.

The promulgation of this law is a blatant attempt to change demographic realities of the state. Reportedly India has issued domicile certificates to 25000 outsiders since May 11. It would facilitate non-Kashmiris to flood into the state and tilt the balance in their favour. All the actions taken by India in IOJ&K constitute blatant violation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, 4th Geneva Convention alongside being an affront to the conscience of the global community and against all humanitarian norms.

Indian occupied Kashmir is going to become another Palestine. While India is continuing its killing spree in the valley under strict curfew since August 5, 2019, the resistance movement is becoming more and more irrepressible. There are threatening portents in regards to regional peace and security. Pakistan has not only rightly rejected the Indian actions but has also been sensitising the world through her diplomatic offensive about the dangers lurking on the horizon posed by the proponents of the RSS ideology which is very much akin to the Nazi supremacist ideology that pushed the world into horrible World War II.

But who cares about human suffering, UN resolutions, international law and UN conventions? Those powers which really matter and can play an effective role in ending conflicts, wars and ensuring implementation of UN resolutions are simply not pushed to take notice of it. Same has been happening in Palestine notwithstanding UN resolutions because it suited their strategic interests. Human lives and human rights never tickled their conscience.

I am sure same powers are encouraging India to continue with her actions without bothering about the international reaction. The current global politics, especially the “contain China” policy of the US and its western allies works in favour of India, their strategic partner. So long as India remains committed to being part of that effort, they will look the other way and allow her to continue with her oppressive actions in IOJ&K, notwithstanding strong protestations from Pakistan. Sadly even the UN cannot have its resolutions implemented on Kashmir or condemn in the strongest possible terms the Indian indiscretions in IOJ&K because of the influence of those powers in the world body and the veto powers enjoyed by them.

But they are making a big mistake. Kashmiris and Pakistan would not take it lying down. Kashmiris are determined to take their freedom movement to its logical end and Pakistan as ever is steadfastly extending moral, political and diplomatic support to their cause. Any aggressive action by India against Pakistan is surely going to elicit a matching response. Pakistan and India are both nuclear powers and military confrontation between them could have horrible consequences not only for this region but the entire world. In that event their own strategic, political and commercial interests would be jeopardised.

Under the circumstance, while Pakistan must persist with her efforts to stir the world conscience about what is happening in IOJ&K, it is absolutely imperative that efforts were simultaneously made to end political rifts and the ambience of confrontation in the country with a view to strengthen national unity and bolstering the morale of our armed forces to deal with any eventuality that threatens our security.

The architects of our foreign policy must clearly understand that the USA was never our friend and never will be. It will side with India if it has to make a choice between the two. It is already clear by her support to the Indian narrative regarding Pakistan being epicentre of terrorism and allowing safe havens to the terrorist entities on its soil. The US State Department annual report for 2019 on terrorism is a rousing testimony of this reality. Pakistan’s security, economic well-being and strategic interests are inextricably linked to this region. We need to be careful in our relations with the USA. We have suffered a lot by being her ally in the past.

We as a nation can thwart nefarious designs of our enemies when we stand united. We are a nuclear power and surely should not be walked over by any aggressor, unless driven by sheer madness, it opts for mutual destruction.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist.ashpak10@gmail.com