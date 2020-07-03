Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday said that Rescue 1122 rescued 66,406 emergencies’ victims, while responding to 67798 emergencies across Punjab in the month of June .

A total of 431 people got killed in the province out of which 315 people lost their lives in road crashes, while 116 people drowned last month.

He was presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday.

All head of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Academy attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that out of total emergencies, 21,935 were road traffic accidents, 33,586 medical emergencies, 1372 fire incidents, 2,789 crimes, 232 drowning incidents, 69 building collapses, 15 explosions, and 7800 other operations.

The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 311 fires in Lahore, 157 in Faisalabad, 76 Rawalpindi, 103 in Multan, 68 in Gujranwala, 53 in Bahawalpur, 42 in Sialkot, 33 in Sargodha, 29 in RY Khan and 29 in Okara.

Similarly, 4243 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2043 in Faisalabad, 1880 in Multan, 1208 in Gujranwala, 737 in Rawalpindi, 698 in Sahiwal and 844 in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the meeting, DG Rescue said the maximum number of road traffic crashes can be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws. “The parents should never allow their children to take bath in rivers/canals and other high-risk areas to avoid drowning emergencies,” he appealed.

He also directed all DEOs especially south districts to ensure the preparedness and pre-arrangements to manage the flood emergencies. DG Rescue emphasized that fitness of rescuers and maintenance of flood-related equipment was top priority.