ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the food business and hotel industry in the federal capital prompting some restaurants’ owners to offer online services to the customers to cope with the situation.

The restaurants’ owners are trying to shift their businesses from traditional mode to online. People due to ban on service at restaurants are only ordering the food items online.

Hammad Aslam, owner of a hotel, said that initially they were waiting for the normalization of the situation, but the situation was still the same due to which they had started working on new ideas to continue their businesses. However, he said that his business was badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Safiullah Khan, a restaurant owner, said that his fast food place was closed for the last three months due to which he had suffered losses of Rs1 million.

He said that now he restarted work after relaxation in the lockdown by the government with only take away and online services under the complete standard operating procedures (SOPS) for the safety of the people.

Zunaira Aslam a customer said online food services have mealtime deals in the offering especially to gratifying youngsters and the working class people.

These discounted midday, lunch time, brunch-time, afternoon deals grab their attention of consumer and satisfy their hunger at workplace.

“The quality of the food providing hotels food delivering was high-quality and it was affordable f or the families in low budget “she added.

Rizwan Khan a student of 9th grade said that due to coronavirus pandemic food delivering chains were giving different deals with discounted price.