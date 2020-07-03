Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to the Chief Minister on Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review restoration of 12 historical sites under the World Bank project. A plan for construction and rehabilitation of link roads towards Kotli Satian and Kahuta tourist spots also came under discussion. Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Abbasi also participated in the meeting while General Manager Operations Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) apprised the meeting about the ongoing and upcoming development schemes. Kotli Satian and Kahuta are rich natural sites having tremendous potential to attract tourists, and what was required was making access to these sites easy and comfortable, added the adviser. It was noted during the meeting that tourist spots like Narh waterfall and Punjpir rocks should be explored properly to promote tourism in Pakistan. Asif Mehmeed said that a comprehensive plan for development of Narh and Punjpir rocks should be completed as early as possible.