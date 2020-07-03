Share:

LAHORE - Huawei will host this year’s SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit for the seventh consecutive year. The 2020 event, which is organized by SAMENA Telecommunications Council, is set to take place on 9th July, with leaders from multiple country clusters to participate virtually. The agenda of the Leaders’ Summit 2020 has been defined under the theme, “5G+X: Harnessing 5G across Industries for Investment Revival”. The annual SAMENA Telecommunications Council Leaders’ Summit brings together ICT leaders and decision-makers, including policy-makers, heads of regulatory authorities and premier global ICT development bodies, CEOs of large telecom operator groups, top-level executives from telecommunications service providers, professionals, experts from vertical ICT segments and more from South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Discussions during the Summit will focus on driving digital development throughout the region, learning from leading experiences across the world especially in the 5G and other advanced technologies such as AI, cloud and big data, to take stock of the rising complexities arising within the digital ecosystem in order to overcome challenges and seize new business opportunities in the ME region.

5G, a key driver of business, industry and social value in the pandemic, is also a key pillar in supporting governments’ strategies to boost economy. At this year’s event, Huawei will focus on “5G+X” for carriers as the main beneficiary, work together with their customers and partners to realize the full value of 5G in post-pandemic era, and provide impetus to harness the 5G technology across industries for reviving investment throughout the evolving digital ecosystem. Huawei’s latest 5G innovations are destined to contribute to the growing 5G ecosystem, which represents a golden opportunity for societal, business, and economic development, especially when combined with complementary technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data – collectively substantiating the notion of “5G+X”.

The discussions of the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2020 will focus on the exchange of experiences and latest findings on how 5G has provided support to the efforts in combating COVID-19, as has been demonstrated in several instances around the world, and how governments can build on the pandemic experience technology use-case to boost post-pandemic economic revival across all economic spheres by leveraging 5G.

Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East, said: “5G is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, especially when used alongside AI, big data, and cloud. Huawei firmly believes in the ability for custom 5G solutions to instigate economic prowess that will benefit businesses, governments, and national economies, by creating a more seamless and streamlined digital ecosystem in which connectivity empowers every member of society. This is something that we will emphasize on at this year’s SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2020. Given the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a better time to take advantage of the benefits of technology, especially 5G, AI and cloud in driving the path to building the digital economies in the Middle East region.”

Bocar BA, CEO SAMENA Telecommunications Council, added ahead of the Summit: “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it very clear that broadband networks and services are essential for our society, especially in terms of addressing the world’s health and safety, but also to meet socioeconomic and environmental sustainability needs. As a long-term supporter of the Leaders’ Summit, Huawei is a key contributor to the Leaders’ Summit, not only to shape the conversation, but to develop the technology that is redefining connectivity in the world around us. It is more important than ever for leaders from the ICT, public and private sectors to collaborate in order to take full advantage of the potential for 5G to address society’s most pressing issues. The Leaders’ Summit 2020 will focus in particular on the benefits of 5G+X solutions, encompassing practical deployment possibilities, the involvement of multiple stakeholders, and collaborative cross-industry initiatives that will lead to strategic advantages on a commercial and human scale.”

Huawei senior experts will participate in the Summit’s panel discussions which will be discussing 5G for the 4th Industrial Revolution and for enabling cross-industry synergies post COVID-19 in terms of shifting to cloud, massive Internet of Things, integration of AI, big data and other technologies for smart service delivery. Experts will also be discussing maximizing efficiency and productivity in the 5G-powered hyper-connected, secure and sustainable World and showcasing technology use cases which will be broadcasted live fromone of Huawei’s most advanced 5G exhibitions in Shenzhen