ISLAMABAD - The federal government in a reshuffle in senior bureaucrats has transferred Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Matahar Niaz Rana and posted Shahzad Khan Bangash as the new chief secretary, says a notification issued here yesterday. Shahzad Khan Bangash, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), was serving as Director General Immigration and Passport under the Interior Division. The outgoing AJK chief secretary, Matahar Niaz Rana, BPS-22 officer of PAS, has been posted as Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division. Abdul Aziz Uqaili, a BS-21 officer PAS, presently serving as Additional Secretary Interior, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect. Captain (R) Sher Alam Mehsud, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, presently serving as Additional Secretary Industries and Production, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division.