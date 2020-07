Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan has re-designated Shahzad Syed Qasim as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Division and Coordination of Marketing & Development of Mineral Resources. According to a notification issued here yesterday, Shahzad will hold the status of minister of state. With the appointment of Shahzad Syed Qasi as advisor, the total number of the special assistants to prime minister is now 15.