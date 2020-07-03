Share:

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has handed over the authority of smart lockdown to deputy commissioners (DCs).

According to details, lockdown has been extended in West district for two weeks and in Malir for five days whereas decision in remaining four districts has not been made yet.

According to Commissioner Karachi, health advisory from the provincial health department will be followed from now on for the implementation of smart lockdown in the city.

Malir deputy commissioner issued a notification in which it has been stated that strict lockdown will be implemented in phase one and two of Gulshan-e-Hadeed and subdivision Bin Qasim from July 3 to 7.

Likewise, restrictions will be imposed in West district from July 3 to 17. Meanwhile, milk, yogurt and meat shops, pharmacies and small general stores will remain open under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Till now 86,795 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh while 1,404 persons lost their lives in the province.