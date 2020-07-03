Share:

ISLAMABAD - A slight increase in anti-state violence with extremist groups in their renewed efforts trying to revive urban militancy was witnessed during the month of June, revealed the report of a think tank yesterday.

The casualties went down with a slight increase in attacks in Pakistan during June 2020, says the report adding that the situation in erstwhile FATA indicates that the tribal region has become as the most distressing point with reference to the anti-state violence.

According to the statistics released by an Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), slight increase in militant attacks was observed in June as compared to May this year but casualties in slightly higher number of militant attacks was less than that of May.

In June, as many as 19 militant attacks were recorded in which 24 people were killed and 38 others were injured. May 2020 had witnessed 18 militant attacks in which 34 people were killed and 15 others were injured. Thus, there has been almost six percent increase in militant attacks in June when compared with May but the number of casualties has gone down by almost 29 percent but the number of those injured increased by almost 153 percent.

As per the PICSS statistics for June, among those 24 people killed in June, 12 were security forces personnel, seven civilians and five were suspected militants. Among those 38 injured, 27 were civilians and 11 were security forces personnel.

The data shows that 67 percent of total militant attacks in April occurred in erstwhile FATA, 66 percent in May and now 47 percent of the total attacks in June occurred in the troubled region.

In June, the highest number of militant attacks were reported from erstwhile FATA region, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where nine militant attacks were reported in which eight people including five security forces personnel, two civilians and one militant were killed. While 14 others including nine security forces personnel and five civilians were injured.

After erstwhile FATA region, Sindh was the second most affected region with six militant attacks in the last month in which 14 people including six security forces personnel, four civilians and four militants were killed while 12 others including 10 civilians and two security forces personnel were injured. On June 29, four terrorists in a major terrorist attack tried to storm into the compound of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) in Karachi and eight people were killed in the incident including all attackers.

IED (improvised explosive devices) based attacks caused eight deaths including four security forces personnel and four civilians while 26 others including 18 civilians and eight security forces personnel were injured in these 11 attacks.

Meanwhile, security forces carried out 19 significant actions throughout the country and 25 suspects were arrested while eight suspected militants were killed. Four security forces actions were reported from erstwhile FATA, five from KP, four from Punjab, three from Sindh, two from Islamabad and one from Gilgit-Baltistan. In an intelligence based operation in Gujranwala, counter terrorism department (CTD) of police arrested a terrorist belonging to proscribed organization—ISIS or Daesh, with explosive material, prima cord, detonator, IED parts and cash seized from his custody to be used for terrorism financing. Terrorist had planned to target a sensitive installation, the report concludes.