PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information and Public Re­lations Ajmal Khan Wazir on Thursday said that effective policy of smart lock­down was being implemented to con­trol corona, while smart lockdown had been implemented in 214 affected ar­eas in different districts.

Briefing media at Civil Secretari­at ITLLA CELL, Ajmal Wazir informed 805,877 people were confined to their homes due to the smart lockdown in the province.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Secre­tary Dr Kazim Niaz was supervising ar­rangements in the smart lockdown are­as on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Advisor said that lockdown in 89 areas, which was imposed in mid-June, has been removed. Lockdown re­moved from areas include 15 of Nowshera district, 12 areas of Ba­jaur and 8 areas of Abbottabad, 2 areas of Bannu, 4 areas of Buner, 4 areas of Charsadda, 2 areas of Chitral Upper, 5 areas of Mardan and 4 areas of Peshawar. Similar­ly, smart lockdown has also been placed in one each area of South Waziristan, Hangu,, D.I.Khan, Khy­ber, Kurram, Tank and three areas of Swat, 6 areas of Mansehra, 3 ar­eas of Malakand, 5 areas of Lower Dir, 2 areas of upper Dir and 3 are­as of Haripur.

Talking about the merged dis­tricts, Ajmal Wazir said that for the first time in 72-year histo­ry of the country, deprivations of the tribal people were being ad­dressed. “Merger process was a difficult task but under the lead­ership of Prime Minister Imran Khan our government completed it, we did the work of 5 years in 15 months,” he added.

Regarding steps taken for the devel­opment of the merged districts, Ajmal Wazir said for the first time transparent elections were held in these areas and tribal people were given representation in assembly.

He said that health facilities were be­ing provided to the people in the tribal districts through the Sehat Insaf Card. Similarly, the Khasadar Force has been merged into the police and for the first time in the history of the country, the tribal people have got the right of law­yer, argument and appeal.

Ajmal Wazir said that Sindh govern­ment was not giving 3% share under NFC award for development of merged districts while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was using all its resources for the de­velopment of these areas.

Apprising the reporters about various projects of education sector, he said that steps were being also taken for the edu­cation of Special Children in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and the secondary and high­er secondary examinations for the next academic session of special children would be conducted by Peshawar board.

He said that education and other nec­essary training would be provided to special children so that they could con­tribute to the development of the coun­try. He said at present 3300 special children were studying in government institutions adding that steering com­mittee had been constituted to conduct examinations for special children which would oversee the entire process.

Ajmal Wazir said the provincial gov­ernment has decided to provide psy­chological training to teachers in 34 government schools of the province to give psychological support to children.