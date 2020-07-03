PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir on Thursday said that effective policy of smart lockdown was being implemented to control corona, while smart lockdown had been implemented in 214 affected areas in different districts.
Briefing media at Civil Secretariat ITLLA CELL, Ajmal Wazir informed 805,877 people were confined to their homes due to the smart lockdown in the province.
Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was supervising arrangements in the smart lockdown areas on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Advisor said that lockdown in 89 areas, which was imposed in mid-June, has been removed. Lockdown removed from areas include 15 of Nowshera district, 12 areas of Bajaur and 8 areas of Abbottabad, 2 areas of Bannu, 4 areas of Buner, 4 areas of Charsadda, 2 areas of Chitral Upper, 5 areas of Mardan and 4 areas of Peshawar. Similarly, smart lockdown has also been placed in one each area of South Waziristan, Hangu,, D.I.Khan, Khyber, Kurram, Tank and three areas of Swat, 6 areas of Mansehra, 3 areas of Malakand, 5 areas of Lower Dir, 2 areas of upper Dir and 3 areas of Haripur.
Talking about the merged districts, Ajmal Wazir said that for the first time in 72-year history of the country, deprivations of the tribal people were being addressed. “Merger process was a difficult task but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan our government completed it, we did the work of 5 years in 15 months,” he added.
Regarding steps taken for the development of the merged districts, Ajmal Wazir said for the first time transparent elections were held in these areas and tribal people were given representation in assembly.
He said that health facilities were being provided to the people in the tribal districts through the Sehat Insaf Card. Similarly, the Khasadar Force has been merged into the police and for the first time in the history of the country, the tribal people have got the right of lawyer, argument and appeal.
Ajmal Wazir said that Sindh government was not giving 3% share under NFC award for development of merged districts while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was using all its resources for the development of these areas.
Apprising the reporters about various projects of education sector, he said that steps were being also taken for the education of Special Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the secondary and higher secondary examinations for the next academic session of special children would be conducted by Peshawar board.
He said that education and other necessary training would be provided to special children so that they could contribute to the development of the country. He said at present 3300 special children were studying in government institutions adding that steering committee had been constituted to conduct examinations for special children which would oversee the entire process.
Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government has decided to provide psychological training to teachers in 34 government schools of the province to give psychological support to children.