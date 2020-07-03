Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police on Thursday lost three more officers infected with COVID-19, with death toll of officials reaching 16, informed the spokesman to Police.

Late officers include Superintendent of Police Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmed Nawaz and an Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim-ud-Din.

SP Shakeel was performing duties as an Incharge of Ehsaas Programme Center, DSP Ahmed Nawaz was posted at Bilawal House Lahore under Special Security Unit while ASI was stationed at KESC police station South Zone, Karachi. Martyred SP Shakeel has left behind widow and four children while DSP Ahmed Nawaz left behind a widow and a son to mourn their demise.