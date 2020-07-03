Share:

At least 20 Sikh pilgrims lost their lives as a passenger bus rammed into the Shah Hussain Express train on Friday, according to rescue officials.

It was learnt that 25 of a Sikh family were in the same coaster, who were travelling from Peshawar to Nankana Sahib to attend a funeral.

Railway officials said the accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier.

The officials stated that all the wounded have been shifted to District Headquarters hospital in Sheikhupura. A few among the wounded are reportedly in a critical condition and receiving treatment.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed their grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the officials to provide best facilities to the victims of the incident as well as the respective families.