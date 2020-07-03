Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rain with thunderstorm hit the city and other towns of the district, considerably decreasing the temperatures and providing heat-stricken people a sigh of relief. Power supply was suspended and signboards and trees were reportedly uprooted at different places.

People, braving the intense heat for the last two months, were already praying for the rainfall.

Several makeshift huts were also destroyed due to strong winds while roads and streets were inundated.

People fed up with the heat came out of their houses to enjoy the rain, which, according to the Met Office, was the first rain of the monsoon season.

Rain made the abadgars living in tail-end areas ecstatic as they were faced with the shortage of water.

However, no loss of life was reported from any part of the district till the filing of the news.