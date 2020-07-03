Share:

LAHORE - The 156th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The board approved the recommendations of MD/MS/MDS Reforms Committee with regards to intermediate and final examination. It also gave a nod to the revised curricula of various specialties proposal by concerned Speciality Advisory Committees constituted by the varsity for that purpose. It was told to the members that the committees had thoroughly updated the course contents, rotational plan and table of specification for intermediate and final exams. The curricula which have been updated include MD in dermatology, rheumatology, diagnostic radiology and nephrology, MS in neurosurgery, general surgery, and urology; and MDS in operative dentistry, and prosthodontics.