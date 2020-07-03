Share:

SARGODHA - International and national mental health experts have stressed on ensuring mental and physical wellbeing as component of preventive response in the health care services in order to minimize distress and prevent people developing more significant mental health problems. The experts believed that the mental health consequences, such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic disorders, from the pandemic would be enormous and unimaginable. The pandemic and the associated changes, including serious financial implications for many households, can have profound consequences for mental health. The deliberations were made in a webinar organised by Sargodha University titled “Pakistan’s Battle against COVID-19 Ensuring Mental Health for Sustainable Community” under United Nations Sustainable Development Goal “Good Health and Well Being.”