ISLAMABAD - The imports of vegetables products into the country witnessed a decrease of 2.13 per cent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. Pakistan imported vegetables products worth $2251.261 million during July-May (2019-20) against the imports of $2300.456 million during July-May (2018-19), showing nominal decline 2.13 per cent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable imports included edible vegetables, import of which grew from $380.868 million last year to $472.022 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 23.93 per cent. The imports of cereals increased by 7.62 per cent, from $81.182 million to $87.372 million whereas the imports of vegetable planting materials also increased by 24.17 percent, from $26.094 million to $32.401 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, import of which declined from $593.303 million last year to $557.709 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 5.99 per cent.

During the month under review, the imports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 8.97 per cent from $1142.833 million to $1040.273 million while the import of milling industry product also declined by 31.36 per cent from $20.585 million to $14.128 million, the data added.