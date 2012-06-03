Lollywood dancing star Nargis has hired a tutor for leaning English and is taking classes at her home. According to the reports, Nargis wants to improve her communication skills. Now a days, she is taking classes of spoken English on daily basis. A student of Punjab University, Javeria, is teaching the dancer. Showbiz circles said that she might have decided to learn English keeping in view actress Meera, who always remain in news due to her bad spoken English.