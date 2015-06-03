Shawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been granted bail after he was arrested for allegedly taking away ballots boxes from polling station in KP local body (LB) polls today.

Gandapur was handed over to the KP Police on a one-day physical remand, earlier. He was accused of taking away ballots boxes in his car along with his brother Umar Amin Gandapur, a candidate for tehsil nazim when the vote count was underway at the Hemath Adda polling station.

The police tried to stop the ruling party’s minister but failed and resorted to silence.

