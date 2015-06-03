Reduction in the profit on deposits in National Savings Schemes has come as a shock to senior citizens. Most senior citizens live on the returns that they get from the National Saving Schemes. The Finance Minister, who is a public representative and the Governor State Bank, who is supposed to be a public servant, should periodically visit some saving centers and see for themselves the plight of senior citizens. For the senior citizens inflation has added to their problems.

In the early nineties, when PML-N was in power, the government had planned special benefits for the senior citizens. The government promised this provision for pensioners of 70 years of age or older. Now the PML-N government appears to be anti-senior citizens. I had sent an email to the Finance Minister and the message was successfully delivered but as expected, he did not reply.

Why should he? He is not answerable to the people; he comes on TV to just give his speech on how great work is being done and never listens to the problems the masses. These politicians, living in palaces, need to come out on the streets to find out the truth, or they may be dragged out on the streets by poor and starving public soon.

BRIG (R) MOHAMMAD YASIN,

Rawalpindi, June 1.