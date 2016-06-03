LAHORE - The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has stopped its supply to the dealers of oil distribution companies for the last two months, which is causing huge losses to the industrial sector.

After having meeting with the dealers of oil distribution companies and representatives of small and medium industries, LCCI Senior Vice President Almas Hyder said that kerosene oil is being used for various industrial purposes.

He urged Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to restore kerosene oil supply to the dealers immediately as the shortage is causing undue damage to the industrial sector.

Almas Hyder said that Punjab is hub of trade and economic activities and biggest contributor in GDP but industrial units in Punjab are being hit worse by kerosene fuel shortage that would ultimately hit the national economy.

The LCCI Senior Vice President said that industrial sector is already passing through a critical time and facing various internal and external challenges while issues like shortage of kerosene oil are adding fuel to the fire.

He demanded of the government to direct Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to restore supply of kerosene oil to the dealers of oil distribution companies immediately and take corrective measures to avoid such issues in future.

He said that ongoing fuel shortage had already caused heavy damage to the business activities therefore government should control the situation as soon as possible and take measures on war footing to restore fuel supply in the larger interest of the small and medium businesses.

Earlier, delegation members Sohail Hashmi, Abid Rasheed and Tanveer Asad Khan informed the LCCI Senior Vice President that suspension of kerosene supply to the dealers have create a lot of troubles, not only for the dealers but for the industry as well therefore, supply should be restored on war footing.