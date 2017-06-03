TOKYO:- Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli has unveiled plans for a theme park to open in 2020. The 200-hectare site will be built in Nagoya city, in Aichi prefecture, said Governor Hideaki Omura on Thursday at a press conference. The park will be based on the popular film My Neighbor Totoro, embodying the movie’s theme of “respecting and embracing nature”. The studio’s feature films are loved by many and critically-acclaimed. My Neighbor Totoro was released in 1988 and tells the story of two young sisters who settle into an old country house while waiting for their mother to recover from an illness.

) During their adventures, they encounter and befriend playful forest spirits, most notably the massive cuddly creature known as Totoro.