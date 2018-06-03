Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People's Party General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has claimed that everyone including political parties and candidates are still confused about on-time holding of general election. In a statement here on Saturday, he said that when the schedule for general election was issued, various constituencies in districts of almost all provinces were cancelled. He said the day when candidates were scheduled to get nomination forms, those were declared null and void. Ch Manzoor said that nomination forms were made through an Act of Parliament, adding that now who would issue the new form. "The Election Commission has no authority to made new form; then will an ordinance be brought about," he asked. He asked if there was any connection among resolution of the Balochistan Assembly for postponement of elections, a letter of Pervaiz Khattak and process of challenging census by the MQM. "From where the candidates of cancelled constituencies will get nomination forms," he asked.