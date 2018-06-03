Share:

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested 16 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered stake money, weapons, narcotics and other valuables from their possession.

A police spokesman Saturday said following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, officials of all police stations accelerated efforts to ensure arrest of criminal elements.

Owing to these efforts, Bani Gala police arrested an accused namely Ghulam Murtaza during patrolling and recovered rifle along with ammunition from him while ASI Saqib Pervez apprehended Yasir Gulshan for having 30 bore pistol and ammunition. Karachi Company police nabbed a thief namely Talat and recovered stolen items from his possession.

Golra police arrested Asim for possessing 170 gram heroin while Shehzad town police station arrested Jawad and Subhan for having iron punches.

Koral police arrested a wanted accused namely Bilal and Sihala police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Loi Bher police arrested Sarfraz and Atif for selling petroleum products illegally.

ASI Inam Ullah along with team of Crime Investigation Agency raided at a gambling den in `Chishitan Abad’ in the limits of Noon police station and arrested five gamblers besides recovering stake money of

Rs42,500 and other valuables from them.

They have been identified as Waqas, Shaukatl Javed, Nazar and Qayum.

Cases have been registered against all these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway from them. Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 76 professional alm-seekers and started legal proceedings against them as per law.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.–APP