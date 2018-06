Share:

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has announced 30 percent discount on fare for passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr days. According to the PR spokesman on Saturday, the thirty per cent discount on fare will be given on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr. The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by CEO Railways Aftab Akbar. The Railways will also run additional special trains on the eve of Eid to facilitate the passengers.–APP